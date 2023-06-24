 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Motorcycle update for 24 June 2023

Update 1.7.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11552077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The game now have some sort of story
  • Completly changed cutscenes type
  • Added new map
  • Added FPS limit option in settings
  • Removed story related and speedrun achievements, because with more maps there would be unnecessary amount of them

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2222531 Depot 2222531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2222532 Depot 2222532
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2222533 Depot 2222533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link