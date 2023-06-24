 Skip to content

Stressed Out update for 24 June 2023

Update 24 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New?

Haptic feedback for:
  • Grab
  • Assault Rifle
  • Shotgun
  • Grenade Launcher
  • Rocket Launcher

-Small map tweaks

Changed files in this update

