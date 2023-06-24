A wild patch appears to fix an issue with the cursor not displaying correctly on Windows.
CAPITALISM The action board game for one player update for 24 June 2023
CAPITALISM 1.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1698281 Depot 1698281
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1698282 Depot 1698282
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1698283 Depot 1698283
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1698284 Depot 1698284
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update