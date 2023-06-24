 Skip to content

CAPITALISM The action board game for one player update for 24 June 2023

CAPITALISM 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11552035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A wild patch appears to fix an issue with the cursor not displaying correctly on Windows.

