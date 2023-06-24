 Skip to content

Pop and Chicks update for 24 June 2023

Mimi the Cat - New Friends now avaliable!

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Mimi, Branco, Nevezinho, Melzinha, Cinzendo, and Negan are real kittens that are or have been part of our lives. It's a joy to immortalize the presence of our beloved felines in this game.

The game is now available!

Mimi the Cat - New Friends is a sokoban-style game where you can push boxes, stack boxes, and even jump between platforms, so that the lovely little cat Mimi can have her well-deserved rest in her bed.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2454020/Mimi_the_Cat__New_Friends/

