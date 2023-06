PLAYER LEVELING - NEW MAPS & MORE

June Update NOW LIVE

Added:

New Maps: Africa (Control Point Mode) - Desert King REVAMP

Player Leveling / Money & more - (wip to be expanded on)

Loading Screens

Added Ranks to Level 13 (wip to be expanded on)

Damage at 25 walk slow until healed

Random Rewards (wip to be expanded on)

Added bleed out drops

New Muzzle Flashes

Key to turn off UI (7)

Added gemstones (wip to be expanded on)

Snow steps

Water steps

Sand steps

Added Ladders (Bridge, Africa, Desert King)

Added days in field (wip to be expanded on)

Added new taunts

Added new sounds

& more

Fixed:

All weapons ADS - thanks @ ProtoAim!

Shotgun pump after fire

Distance sounds on all Weapons

NVG adjustments - (wip to be expanded on)

Modified Googles Image

Cars - Out Temp.