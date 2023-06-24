 Skip to content

The Merchants Guide to the Kingdom update for 24 June 2023

Craft Recipe Hotfix

Build 11551967

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This includes a hotfix for Craft Recipe Parts showing incorrect quantities.

Bugs
-Fixed a bug that caused Craft Recipe Parts to not update with proper quantity.

