Added 8 New perks.
Satellites now cause On-Hit effects.
Buffed satellites' damage.
Added 'asteroid', new kind of satellite that is smaller and weaker.
Weapon blocks in store are marked with icon now.
Fixed a description bug on 'constellation' items.
Knight Overloaded update for 24 June 2023
Update 0.6.5.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
