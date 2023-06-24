 Skip to content

Knight Overloaded update for 24 June 2023

Update 0.6.5.5

Build 11551828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added 8 New perks.

  • Satellites now cause On-Hit effects.

  • Buffed satellites' damage.

  • Added 'asteroid', new kind of satellite that is smaller and weaker.

  • Weapon blocks in store are marked with icon now.

  • Fixed a description bug on 'constellation' items.

