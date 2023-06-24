 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Enigma Manor update for 24 June 2023

0.1.1a Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11551815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Chemical puzzle's solution will now always be a secondary colour
  • Chemicals will now only spawn in locked rooms
  • [spoiler]Ghost has been re-added to the game[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Ghost now has 3 different skin variants[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Ghost now has multiple ways of spawning to make her more unpredictable[/spoiler]

I'm going to be working on adding more horror elements into the game, if you have any suggestions on things you'd like to see please let me know. Thanks!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2306711 Depot 2306711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link