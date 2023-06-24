0.1.1a Update Notes

- Chemical puzzle's solution will now always be a secondary colour
- Chemicals will now only spawn in locked rooms
- [spoiler]Ghost has been re-added to the game[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Ghost now has 3 different skin variants[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Ghost now has multiple ways of spawning to make her more unpredictable[/spoiler]
I'm going to be working on adding more horror elements into the game, if you have any suggestions on things you'd like to see please let me know. Thanks!
