Update Notes for Jun 24th

This patch fixes several minor bugs associated with the UI/Weekly Vault/Scrolls/Deliveries. This also fixes a game breaking bug associated with the new customer limit. Read below for detailed patch notes.
User Interface
-Updated Item Cell upgrade position.
-Fixed appearance of black Main Menu when reentering.
-Showing research price at all available times on Profession Research view.
Functionality
-Added autosave after conducting research.
-Added experience gain to the Profession you are conducting research at.
-Allowed research to continue after reaching 100% completion in a certain level range.
-Added Woven Forest Linen and Refined Cedar as automatically unlocked recipes.
-Added check for heroes possibly stuck in world combat after reloading.
Bugs
-Fixed the Item Information Panel and allowed clicking of Craft Recipe Parts.
-Fixed loss of Weekly Vault selections after saving/reloading.
-Fixed customer bug that was not removing excess customers.
-Fixed the
Open button on scrolls to reintroduce proper functionality.
-Fixed a bug allowing players to start a Delivery without sufficient gold.
Changed files in this update