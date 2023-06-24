Update Notes for Jun 24th

This patch fixes several minor bugs associated with the UI/Weekly Vault/Scrolls/Deliveries. This also fixes a game breaking bug associated with the new customer limit. Read below for detailed patch notes.

User Interface

-Updated Item Cell upgrade position.

-Fixed appearance of black Main Menu when reentering.

-Showing research price at all available times on Profession Research view.

Functionality

-Added autosave after conducting research.

-Added experience gain to the Profession you are conducting research at.

-Allowed research to continue after reaching 100% completion in a certain level range.

-Added Woven Forest Linen and Refined Cedar as automatically unlocked recipes.

-Added check for heroes possibly stuck in world combat after reloading.