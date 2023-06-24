 Skip to content

The Merchants Guide to the Kingdom update for 24 June 2023

Update Notes for Jun 24th

Share · View all patches · Build 11551766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes several minor bugs associated with the UI/Weekly Vault/Scrolls/Deliveries. This also fixes a game breaking bug associated with the new customer limit. Read below for detailed patch notes.

User Interface
-Updated Item Cell upgrade position.
-Fixed appearance of black Main Menu when reentering.
-Showing research price at all available times on Profession Research view.

Functionality
-Added autosave after conducting research.
-Added experience gain to the Profession you are conducting research at.
-Allowed research to continue after reaching 100% completion in a certain level range.
-Added Woven Forest Linen and Refined Cedar as automatically unlocked recipes.
-Added check for heroes possibly stuck in world combat after reloading.

Bugs
-Fixed the Item Information Panel and allowed clicking of Craft Recipe Parts.
-Fixed loss of Weekly Vault selections after saving/reloading.
-Fixed customer bug that was not removing excess customers.
-Fixed the Open button on scrolls to reintroduce proper functionality.
-Fixed a bug allowing players to start a Delivery without sufficient gold.

