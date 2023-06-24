 Skip to content

Pox Nora update for 24 June 2023

Hotfix for Rune Manager

Share · View all patches · Build 11551757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small patch to correct an issue that was preventing the rune manager from creating loading when editing decks.

Changed files in this update

Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
  • Loading history…
Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
  • Loading history…
