This is a small patch to correct an issue that was preventing the rune manager from creating loading when editing decks.
Pox Nora update for 24 June 2023
Hotfix for Rune Manager
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pox Nora (Unity-Win) Depot 201215
- Loading history…
Pox Nora (Unity-OSX64) Depot 201217
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update