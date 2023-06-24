 Skip to content

Legendary Journeys update for 24 June 2023

Patch Notes ea v0.8.0

Patch Notes ea v0.8.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EA Release - 0.8.0 Notes
** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes
Fixed a couple of doors that were missed from the framework update. The Soduruin gate to S. Westernlands was completely broke.
I had to rebuild the collision and re-set the dialog event to work again.
Still going through the spellbook, tomes, and manual dialogs to make sure they are setup correctly. It's a slog; but, necessary.
Rather than wait until that is done, I decided to push this tiny update to fix these doors since I consider them game breaking.

  • Fixed - Master Healing Magic trainer door, in Edgefair, will be answered now
  • Fixed - Soduruin gate to S. Westernlands has been fixed and citizens may travel through once again.

