Patch Notes ea v0.8.0

EA Release - 0.8.0 Notes

** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes

Fixed a couple of doors that were missed from the framework update. The Soduruin gate to S. Westernlands was completely broke.

I had to rebuild the collision and re-set the dialog event to work again.

Still going through the spellbook, tomes, and manual dialogs to make sure they are setup correctly. It's a slog; but, necessary.

Rather than wait until that is done, I decided to push this tiny update to fix these doors since I consider them game breaking.