Patch Notes ea v0.8.0

EA Release - 0.8.0 Notes
** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****
Developer Notes
Fixed a couple of doors that were missed from the framework update. The Soduruin gate to S. Westernlands was completely broke.
I had to rebuild the collision and re-set the dialog event to work again.
Still going through the spellbook, tomes, and manual dialogs to make sure they are setup correctly. It's a slog; but, necessary.
Rather than wait until that is done, I decided to push this tiny update to fix these doors since I consider them game breaking.
- Fixed - Master Healing Magic trainer door, in Edgefair, will be answered now
- Fixed - Soduruin gate to S. Westernlands has been fixed and citizens may travel through once again.
Changed files in this update