 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

百合婚姻介紹所 update for 24 June 2023

Minor bug fix 2023-06-24

Share · View all patches · Build 11551693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新
一、控制台的拼寫問題
二、修正在某些地方重複出現立繪的問題
三、【螢幕】的錯字
四、進入結局路線不給存檔＆讀檔

Update List:

  1. Fix command spelling
  2. Fix duplicate sprites in some scene
  3. Fix 【螢幕】 wording
  4. Block user to save/load after entering the ending

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1452028
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1452029
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link