Minor bug fix 2023-06-24

更新
一、控制台的拼寫問題
二、修正在某些地方重複出現立繪的問題
三、【螢幕】的錯字
四、進入結局路線不給存檔＆讀檔
Update List:
- Fix command spelling
- Fix duplicate sprites in some scene
- Fix 【螢幕】 wording
- Block user to save/load after entering the ending
Update List:
