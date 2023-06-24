Ver. 0.2.17 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.17 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.
- Added types information to the ARCHIVES *Added upon liberation
- Increased member variety (appearance differences)
- Increased number of random names of members
- Added functionality to lock the discharge of favourite (★) members
- Fixed minor bugs
Implemented from the requests I received.
From 0.2.17 onwards, type information is added to the ARCHIVES when a member of each type is liberated for the first time.
■Increased number of random names of members
Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.
■Fixed minor bugs
A response is being put in place to address the issue of unintended members being released.
Please continue to observe the caravan.
Changed files in this update