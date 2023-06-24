Ver. 0.2.17 Available

Share · View all patches · Build 11551681 · Last edited 24 June 2023 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.17 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Added types information to the ARCHIVES *Added upon liberation

Increased member variety (appearance differences)

Increased number of random names of members

Added functionality to lock the discharge of favourite (★) members

Fixed minor bugs

Implemented from the requests I received.

From 0.2.17 onwards, type information is added to the ARCHIVES when a member of each type is liberated for the first time.

■Increased number of random names of members

Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.

A response is being put in place to address the issue of unintended members being released.

Please continue to observe the caravan.