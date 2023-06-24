 Skip to content

maboroshi caravan update for 24 June 2023

Ver. 0.2.17 Available

Patchnotes via Steam Community

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.17 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

  • Added types information to the ARCHIVES *Added upon liberation
  • Increased member variety (appearance differences)
  • Increased number of random names of members
  • Added functionality to lock the discharge of favourite (★) members
  • Fixed minor bugs

■Added types information to the ARCHIVES *Added upon liberation
Implemented from the requests I received.
From 0.2.17 onwards, type information is added to the ARCHIVES when a member of each type is liberated for the first time.

■Increased number of random names of members
Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.

■Fixed minor bugs
A response is being put in place to address the issue of unintended members being released.

Please continue to observe the caravan.

Changed files in this update

