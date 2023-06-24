BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-25
- Adjusted the situation where QTE is not triggered by monsters near defense boards
- Fixed the monster hearing system in defense mode
- Monsters in defense mode will spread out to attack even if they are not engaged
- Improved the courage of teammates in defense mode
The development cycle of the new occupation mode is long, and the new challenge mode is currently under development, and the ranking function has been successfully tested
Challenge mode should be released before Occupation mode update, it will take some time please wait for new messages
Thank you for your support, I am still working hard! Have a good day!
Changed files in this update