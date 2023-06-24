 Skip to content

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 24 June 2023

BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-25

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Adjusted the situation where QTE is not triggered by monsters near defense boards
  2. Fixed the monster hearing system in defense mode
  3. Monsters in defense mode will spread out to attack even if they are not engaged
  4. Improved the courage of teammates in defense mode
    The development cycle of the new occupation mode is long, and the new challenge mode is currently under development, and the ranking function has been successfully tested
    Challenge mode should be released before Occupation mode update, it will take some time please wait for new messages
    Thank you for your support, I am still working hard! Have a good day!

