v0.84 - 'Rogues'

Reworked progression

First of all, there are 10 waves in total now (instead of the 12-13 we had). Focus has shifted from the stage (desert, clouds, space) to the single wave: each has it's own name (and a bit of character, if you will) and can escalate, for example: 'Furball' > 'Furball II'.

Current progression is split in 3 sections: the middile will feature the new 'Rogue' enemy and each section will shuffle the order and selection of waves to offer a more varied run each time.

Current balancing is not final and probably the game is a bit more difficult now so please bear with me while we tweak it out together with the upcoming updates.

All the things

New progression system

New 'Rogue' enemy: a more aggressive fighter that can strafe and takes 2 hits

New 'Scavenger' Upgrade: for maximum scraps attraction

Better 'Armored' Upgrade: boosts hull to 150% but no more extra life (there are towers for that)

Tweaked 'Wing Leader': still the hardest enemy but now a bit more consistent in it's behaviour + there are less of them (maybe except for the final wave 🙃)

Tweaked 'Sky Tower': takes one less hit + repair pickup gets activated on first hit + proper extra life pickup icon

'Sky Dog' achievement changed: obtained by destroying 5 sky towers

Interceptors are now officially aces: hex icon + ace category

New 'Vector' variant paint job: now comes in sexy black with red lines (rogues are using the same)

No more HUD flashing red during upgrade selection (rare-ish)

Added 'Stick Accel' option (Menu > Controls): setting it to 'exponential' might be useful if you are using a hotas setup

That's it! 🫡