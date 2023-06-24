 Skip to content

Abalon update for 24 June 2023

Update #20 1.0.8 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11551484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.8 Patch Notes

Another round of balance changes and bug fixes to tide you over until our next major content release :)

  • Balance: By popular demand from our skeleton loving players, Liche King receives a new ability: “Raise a 1/1 Skeleton Warrior (Block) when you defeat an enemy with your attack.”
  • Balance: Increased Skeleton Reaver from 2/2 to 2/3 per player request
  • Balance: Reduced the damage from Dante’s demon summoning fireball from 3 to 2 per player request.
  • Fixed bug where Charge ability would proc multiple times when running through a series of traps that end with the ability user still facing their target. (Thanks CoolStory)
  • Fixed bug where player could become stuck between trees on a road in the forest due to procedural generation not properly clearing the road. (Thanks thiotes)
  • Fixed bug where rapidly discarding a card could throw an exception for losTargeting. (Thanks yruhn, dudebromanguy, dizzy, and DaneSilverHawk)
  • Fixed bug where discarding a unit card could throw an exception for drawCurvedArrowToTarget. (Thanks Diezy, DaneSilverHawk)
  • Fixed bug where discarding a card could throw exception for updateEngageSpaces (Thanks Tof)
  • Fixed bug where null exception could occur when calculating the getDesignatedSpaceForTarget (Thanks Goldberg)
  • Fixed bug where issuing commands with quick mouse movements and immediately ending turn/skipping turn could occasionally result in a null exception (Thanks M, Ericb00, Methfu, and Foxclear)

