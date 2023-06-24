 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Towers Deck update for 24 June 2023

Improvements update

Share · View all patches · Build 11551462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Mostly bug fixes and balance tweaks. Added Email sign up and new game mode, easier way to report bugs and suggestions and added localization to more languages.

Additionally finally added steam developer page, which you can follow to get notified about my new games.

Here is Towers Deck 2.11 Changes:

Features

  • Email sign up which unlocks random starting hand mode, that gives you a way to start using all of your unlocked cards from the start.
  • Localization to more languages
  • Feedback and bug reporting tool, by pressing F12 any time, now you can fill the form for the report.
  • After selecting coins events choice, next event won't have that option.
  • Some visual changes for better readability.

balance fixes:

  • Research values got tweaked
  • Events were balanced

Bug fixes

  • Sound values tweaked, and added missing sounds to Events
  • Corrected attack speed values to tower cards
  • Events not giving correct value fixed
  • Shard storm got bugged when played

Have fun playing!

  • Emilijus

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2261751 Depot 2261751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link