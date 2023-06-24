Improvements update

Hey everyone!
Mostly bug fixes and balance tweaks. Added Email sign up and new game mode, easier way to report bugs and suggestions and added localization to more languages.
Additionally finally added steam developer page, which you can follow to get notified about my new games.
Here is Towers Deck 2.11 Changes:
Features
- Email sign up which unlocks random starting hand mode, that gives you a way to start using all of your unlocked cards from the start.
- Localization to more languages
- Feedback and bug reporting tool, by pressing F12 any time, now you can fill the form for the report.
- After selecting coins events choice, next event won't have that option.
- Some visual changes for better readability.
balance fixes:
- Research values got tweaked
- Events were balanced
Bug fixes
- Sound values tweaked, and added missing sounds to Events
- Corrected attack speed values to tower cards
- Events not giving correct value fixed
- Shard storm got bugged when played
Have fun playing!
- Emilijus
Changed files in this update