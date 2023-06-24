Improvements update

Share · View all patches · Build 11551462 · Last edited 24 June 2023 – 16:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Mostly bug fixes and balance tweaks. Added Email sign up and new game mode, easier way to report bugs and suggestions and added localization to more languages.

Additionally finally added steam developer page, which you can follow to get notified about my new games.

Here is Towers Deck 2.11 Changes:

Features

Email sign up which unlocks random starting hand mode, that gives you a way to start using all of your unlocked cards from the start.

Localization to more languages

Feedback and bug reporting tool, by pressing F12 any time, now you can fill the form for the report.

After selecting coins events choice, next event won't have that option.

Some visual changes for better readability.

balance fixes:

Research values got tweaked

Events were balanced

Bug fixes

Sound values tweaked, and added missing sounds to Events

Corrected attack speed values to tower cards

Events not giving correct value fixed

Shard storm got bugged when played

Have fun playing!