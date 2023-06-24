- Bugfix: Crash in Career mode related to approaching damaged NPC ships.
- Bugfix: Playing on "Civilian (Invulnerable)" difficulty wasn't actually making your ships invulnerable.
- Bugfix: It was impossible to deconstruct your own ship when playing on "Civilian (Invulnerable)" difficulty.
- Bugfix: in Domination mode, construction and repairs weren't being allowed as intended outside the spawn area.
- Bugfix: Attempting to cancel the post-construction retrieval of any leftover resources wouldn't work because the retrievals were being automatically re-queued.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 24 June 2023
Update 0.23.0b Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
