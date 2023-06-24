You can now drag from one end of a word to the other to select it in the Wordsearch game. While dragging it will highlight the shortest route between these cells, note that this might not be what is finally chosen as the selected word. To drag, click with the primary mouse button on the first cell/letter and drag towards the end cell/letter, then let go of the mouse button. While dragging you can press the other mouse buttons to manipulate the position of the board.
Word Attack update for 24 June 2023
Wordsearch drag with highlight
Patchnotes via Steam Community
