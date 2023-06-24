 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wordsearch Attack update for 24 June 2023

Drag with highlight

Share · View all patches · Build 11551435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now drag from one end of a word to the other to select it. While dragging it will highlight the shortest route between these cells, note that this might not be what is finally chosen as the selected word. To drag, click with the primary mouse button on the first cell/letter and drag towards the end cell/letter, then let go of the mouse button. While dragging you can press the other mouse buttons to manipulate the position of the board.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2432251 Depot 2432251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link