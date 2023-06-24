Hotfix 1.0.5

Hey everyone! Patch 1.0.5 has just arrived and it brings new map, new track and Easy Anti-Cheat!
New Content
- New map “SkatePark”;
- New track by Final Sketch — “Faster Than Blaster”;
New Features
- Added Easy Anti-Cheat — if you have problems running the game verify integrity of game files or run “InstallAntiCheat.bat” file in the game folder;
- Added early version of the anti-clicking system;
Balance
- Increased projectiles speed of the plasmagun, magic gloves and crossbow;
- Increased the effective shooting distance of the rifle;
- Reduced the alternative damage of the shotgun;
Changed files in this update