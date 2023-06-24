 Skip to content

BlasterBeat update for 24 June 2023

Hotfix 1.0.5

Build 11551426

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Patch 1.0.5 has just arrived and it brings new map, new track and Easy Anti-Cheat!

New Content

  • New map “SkatePark”;
  • New track by Final Sketch — “Faster Than Blaster”;

New Features

  • Added Easy Anti-Cheat — if you have problems running the game verify integrity of game files or run “InstallAntiCheat.bat” file in the game folder;
  • Added early version of the anti-clicking system;

Balance

  • Increased projectiles speed of the plasmagun, magic gloves and crossbow;
  • Increased the effective shooting distance of the rifle;
  • Reduced the alternative damage of the shotgun;

