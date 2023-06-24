NavalArt Update V095-Multiplayer

Summary

This update brings a lot of new content to the game, including 98 new parts, a new multiplayer with three modes (Survival, Clone, and Free Sail) , after a massive rewrite of the game's basic framework. Other features including a new scene and depth-of-field function in the gallery, a HD remaster of all parts icons, adjustments to most of the English translations (Credit. Erik Roger Fuller), several improvements and enhancements to the gameplay experience, including the ability to switch between imperial and metric turret caliber unit in the settings, and a large number of bug fixes.

Multiplayer is still in development and you may encounter some issues that will be fixed in the next few patches, also as a result aircrafts and missiles are temporarily unavailable in multiplayer mode, please refer to the previously released development progress article for details.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/842780/view/3639504956071718180

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32756978/4e39df28d1edcd1890064f564499f72bfd1bb778.jpg[/img]

(Credit: Julius_Tetsuo)

Added

Added multiplayer game mode

Added remade the icons of all parts

Added Adjusted most of the English translations (Credit: Erik Roger Fuller)

Added depth of field feature in gallery gallery

Added a new scene in gallerygallery

Added random names for single player ai

Added full screen mode and borderless window mode

Added Generate version feature hint for the game to confirm if the same version is running in multiplayer

Added kill hints

Added the version number of the client used by the player in the room

Added a new feature to mark players in the room whose versions are out of sync

Added sound effect for magazine hits

Add explosion effect of magazine hits

Add the effect of turret detonation

Add multiplayer room slots hint ui

Add sound effects of message prompts in multiplayer rooms.

Add the function of displaying player ship information in multiplayer rooms by hovering the mouse over the player ui.

Add the chat window in the game.

Add the hint about mods and dropped lines on the right side of multiplayer online.

Added display of the connection page when connecting to a room

Added discovery distance for torpedo weapons

Added a prompt when players disconnect in multiplayer games

Added automatic refresh function for multiplayer room list

Added room mode hint in multiplayer

Added clone mode in multiplayer

Added adjustment of battle time in multiplayer rooms

Added adjustment of battle opening distance in multiplayer rooms

Added connection timeout alert in multiplayer beta

Add a prompt for being kicked out of a room in the multiplayer beta

Add a prompt for network problems in connecting to rooms in the multiplayer beta

Add a prompt for connecting to a room but the owner has quit the room in the multiplayer beta

Add room ping measurement function

Add free sail mode (no damage) in multiplayer game

Add setting page to select turret caliber as imperial or metric unit display

Add setting page to select default anti-aircraft missile target and switch

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32756978/3a6125878e2b4e159fdc803299aac8b90700e335.png[/img]

(Credit: Grape[CEO of IJN])

New Parts

British Crane I

Ventilation Duct

Cabin Door (Opened) I

Cabin Door II

Cabin Door (Opened) II

Searchlight II

3 meter staircase

British 40mm QF 2-pdr Mark IIC "Pom-Pom" Anti-Air Gun

British 40mm QF 2-pdr Mark VII "Pom-Pom" Anti-Air Gun (With Shield)

British 40mm QF 2-pdr Mark VII "Pom-Pom" Anti-Air Gun

French 47mm Hotchkiss "3-pdr" Mark II Turret

British 114mm/45 (4.5in) QF Mark V Turret

British 120mm/45 (4.7in) QF Mark XII Turret

British 120mm/45 (4.7in) QF Mark IX Turret

British 102mm QF Mark VC Turret

British 152mm/45 BL Mark XII Turret (CPXIV Mount)

British 343mm/30 Mark III Twin Turrets

Russian 30mm/63 AK-230 CIWS

Soviet 37 mm/67 (1.5") 70-K Anti-Air Gun

British 40 mm QF "STAAG" Mark II Anti-Air Gun

British 40mm QF Mark V Anti-Air Gun

Italian 76 mm (3in)OTO-Melara "Super Rapido" Turret

Chinese 100mm (3.9in) H/PJ-33B Type79B Twin Turrets

French 127mm/54 Model 1948 Twin Turrets

Austro-Hungarian 263mm-32 RK L35 C86 Turret

British 450mm (17.72in) Armstrong 100-ton Twin Turrets

French 194 mm/45 Modèle 1887 Turret

French 164 mm/45 Modèle 1887 Turret

Chinese 37mm H/PJ-76A Type76 Anti-Air Gun

German Krupp 30.5cm B.K. L22 Turret

German Krupp 30.5cm B.K. L22 Twin Turrets

Grid Mast 1-1

Grid Mast 1-2

Grid Fence 11

Grid Fence 12

Grid Fence 13

Grid Fence 14

Grid Fence 15

1/2 Grid Fence

Grid Circle

1/2 Grid Circle

1/4 Grid Circle

3/4 Grid Circle

Structural Bracket 11

V-shaped Structural Bracket 11

V-shaped Structural Bracket 12

V-shaped Structural Bracket 13

V-shaped Structural Bracket 14

V-shaped Structural Bracket 15

X-shaped Structural Bracket 11

X-shaped Structural Bracket 12

X-shaped Structural Bracket 13

Vertical X-shaped Structural Bracket 1-1.5

Vertical X-shaped Structural Bracket 1-2.5

Vertical X-shaped Structural Bracket 1-2

Vertical X-shaped Structural Bracket 1-3

Vertical X-shaped Structural Bracket 11

Vertical X-shaped Structural Bracket 12

Vertical X-shaped Structural Bracket 13

Vertical X-shaped Structural Bracket 14

Vertical X-shaped Structural Bracket 15

Vertical Structural Bracket 11

Vertical Structural Bracket 12

Vertical Structural Bracket 13

Vertical Structural Bracket 14

Vertical Structural Bracket 15

Grid Mast 1-1.5

Grid Mast 1-1.25

Grid Mast 1-1.75

Grid Mast 1-2.5

Grid Mast 1-2.25

Grid Mast 1-2.75

Grid Mast 1-2

Grid Mast 1-3

Turkish 25mm Sea Zenith CIWS

American 127mm/25 Turret (Mark 17 mount)

American 127mm/25 Turret (Mark 13 mount)

American 127mm/25 Turret (Mark 13 mount and shield)

German 50mm/86.8 Flak 41 Anti-Air Gun

British 234mm/47 (9.2") Mark X Turret

German 105mm/40 SK L/40 Turret

Japanese 127mm/40 Type 89 Dual-Purpose Turret (A1 mount)

Swedish 152mm/50 (6") Model 1912 Turret

Swedish 283mm/45 Model 1912 Twin Turrets

Japanese 610mm Type 90 Triple Torpedo Tubes Type II

Japanese 610mm Type 92 Quadruple Torpedo Tubes Type II

Japanese 610mm Type Zero Quintuple Torpedo Tubes

South African Denel Twin 35mm Dual-Purpose CIWS

British 457mm/40 (18") Mark I Turret

British 508mm/45 (20") MarkI Twin Turrets

British 508mm/45 (20") MarkI Twin Turrets (with rangefinder)

Italian 20mm "LIONFISH" Auto Cannon

American 324mm Mark 32 Triple Torpedo Tubes

American 155mm/62 United Defense NG2 Turret

Japanese 127mm/50 3rd Year Type Twin Turrets Type A

Japanese 127mm/50 3rd Year Type Twin Turrets Type B

Japanese 127mm/50 3rd Year Type Twin Turret Type C

German 27mm MIDAS/DARKON "Sea Dragon" CIWS

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32756978/084d4d4cb3d73ccac3ff99728f45c3bc6cb69bd4.png[/img]

Adjustment

Adjusted moved the ship information display to fixedupdate function to get a smoother display

Adjusted the view follow after locking the ship to fixedupdate function to get a smoother display

Adjusted Add return directly after joining lobby failed

Adjusted Optimized the loading speed of ships

Adjusted torpedoes to go by heading instead of target point

Adjusted close the text of the open chat window after receiving a message

Adjusted multiplayer rooms no longer make all players cancel ready status when one player quit

Adjusted the translation of the return menu in the shipyard from return to port to return to menu

Changed railing armor from 50mm to 5mm

Changed railing 5*1 armor from 50mm to 5mm

Adjusted Updated game engine

Adjusted collision box for id71 Japanese cranes

Adjusted Replaced the word "Chimney" with "Funnel" for more authentic English translation

Adjusted Optimized multiplayer data quality and stability

Adjusted the combat tutorial to emphasize one-click actions

Adjusted Removed Gaussian blur effect from the settings screen, which could significantly increase the frame rate in some scenarios

Adjusted the probability of turret detonation

Optimized server efficiency

Optimized ship smoothness during high latency

Optimized smoothness and accuracy of ship position synchronization

Optimized online network bandwidth

(Translated by translator, manually edited)

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32756978/c41f86a3f5bbbb2f96335a8cc9310395e83fe0c6.png[/img]

(Credit: Cdodders)

Bug Fixing

Fixed the bug that the camera does not follow the movement of the opposite direction of the view angle and the locked ship

Fixed the bug that you can still search for your lobby in the menu after you failed to create a lobby.

Fixed the bug that the game's built-in log panel cannot be enabled due to error reporting

Fixed the bug that the color is distorted after the monitor is turned on hdr.

Fixed the bug that the flame appears randomly at the beginning of the test flight or battle

Fixed the bug that may cause the game to crash when switching to rts mode

Fixed the bug that some torpedo speed does not take effect.

Fixed the bug that the error of torpedo pre-targeting line is too large

Fixed the bug that the weapon tracking view does not return when tracking torpedoes in the test version

Fixed the bug that the join button is displayed instead of the full prompt even after the multiplayer room is full.

Fixeded the problem of tracking lag after locking the target in multiplayer game.

Fixed the bug that torpedoes do not disappear in the client after hitting.

Fixed the bug that torpedoes do not disappear in the client after reaching the range.

Fixed the bug that the speed of torpedo pre-sighted ships is 0.

Fixed the problem that multiplayer players get stuck in view after dropping the line.

Fixed the problem of incorrect display of multiplayer names.

Fixed the bug that the shells do not disappear after destroying or reaching the target.

Fixed the problem that the opening physics calculation in multiplayer game reports error.

Fixed the problem that the number of rooms in the multiplayer game hall page cannot be expanded after the page is full.

Fixed the problem that the button of kicking out players in the multiplayer game room is invalid.

Fixed the problem that the network display server cannot display the upload and download speed.

Fixed the modification of network display parameters.

Fixed the problem that the ships of random players cannot travel in multiplayer games.

Fixed the bug of no advance of automatic sub-gun in multiplayer game.

Fixed the problem that the perspective of multiplayer players is stuck after they are disconnected.

Fixed the problem that the owner of the room is not displayed occasionally.

Fixed the problem that the distance of combat centered message prompt is different in different resolutions

Fixed the problem that the online hall shows the room with the name unknow

Fixed the bug that there is no prompt for sinking ships in multiplayer games.

Fixed the bug that the damage display continues to increase when hitting a sunken ship.

Fixed the bug that may cause lag when not entering multiplayer game.

Fixed the problem of bouncing of enemy ship's blood bar alert box.

Fixed the problem of flame effect size after the module is destroyed

Fixed the problem of shaky torpedo aiming line in multiplayer game.

Fixed the problem that deck guns without ammunition stores still fly to the sky even after martyrdom.

Fixed the bug that the function of canceling room entry is invalid in joining.

Fixed the problem that player ui exceeds the border of player number in the multiplayer room.

Fixed the bug that the mouse hovering over the player's ship information in the room of multiplayer game is repeatedly displayed.

Fixed the bug that the information of player's ship is repeatedly displayed when the mouse is hovering over the player's ui in the room in multiplayer games.

Fixed the bug that the random line drops are too frequent.

Fixed the bug that the game is stuck in the room because the owner quit after entering the multiplayer room.

Fixed the bug that the chat window of multiplayer game is occasionally misplaced.

Fixed the bug that all operations are invalid when the chat window is not closed in the online test version.

Fixed the bug that the battle tutorial could not continue after the switch of continuous shooting was turned on.

Fixed Preliminary Fixed for ai in the online beta version

Fixed the problem that the camera angle is shifted a lot when the viewpoint is not facing the enemy ship after locking the enemy ship.

Fixed the bug of generating single player ai in the multiplayer version.

Fixed the bug that the player drops the line when the single player ai fires in the multiplayer version.

Fixed the bug that sometimes the ai enemy cannot be generated when entering single player battle in the multiplayer beta version

Fixed the bug that the ai started to attack the player directly when entering the single player battle in the multiplayer beta version

Fixed the problem that the player's ship was destroyed in advance when exiting the game in the single-player game

Fixed the problem that the flying torpedoes cannot advance after deployment in the multiplayer beta version

Fixed the problem that aircraft torpedoes do not take effect in the multiplayer beta version.

Fixed the problem that the explosion generated by aerial bombs may not be destroyed, resulting in large memory overhead.

Fixed the bug that the chat window of single player mode does not show player name in multiplayer test.

Fixed the bug that the chat window of single player mode does not display the name of player's ship in multiplayer test.

Fixed the bug that pressing enter on the console will open the chat window in the multiplayer test.

Fixed the problem that the text in the loading interface is too far from the bottom right corner under high resolution

Fixed the translation error of weapon description of part id17

Fixed the translation error of weapon description of part id162.

Fixed the bug that the game crashes when the volume or weight of a ship is 0.

Fixed the bug that the collision box of Russian p270 anti-ship missile has a small offset (id277)

Fixed the bug that the id238 Italian system Otto-Melera 76mm gun has no bullet lifting mechanism.

Fixed the bug that the center of the grid circle and its model geometry center are not at the same point

Fixed the bug that the barrel of id337 gun is offset.

Fixed the bug that the collision body of id337 British 450mm Armstrong "100-ton" twin turrets is offset.

Fixed the bug that the turret rotation axis of id324 British 120mm/45 QF Mark XII gun is not at the center.

Fixed the bug that the room still exists after the owner exits the room in multiplayer games.

Fixed the bug that the number of players in a room remains unchanged after they exit the room in multiplayer games.

Fixed the bug that the turret shooting boundary is displayed incorrectly in the multiplayer beta version.

Fixed the bug of id107 flag preview map

Fixed the bug that id347 1x3 grill collision box is misplaced

Fixed the bug that some ships in the multiplayer test version have the wrong calculation of turret shooting boundary.

Fixed the bug that the room password does not take effect in the multi-player beta version.

Fixed the bug that player ui is still displayed after players exit the room in the multiplayer beta version.

Fixed the bug that the ship archive cannot be synchronized after entering the room too fast in clone mode.

Fixed the bug that the player's ship name and information are still displayed in the clone mode

Fixed some problems of network stability

Fixed the bug that the text of game mode is not displayed in the multiplayer game room

Fixed the bug that the target ship still fires in the multiplayer test version

Fixed the bug that the ship physics automatically opens when the second ship is placed in the gallery.

Fixed the bug that the room owner cancels the preparation after clicking start game in the multiplayer beta version

Fixed the bug that the game windowing function fails when pressing alt+enter windowing

Fixed the bug that the ai attacking player in the multiplayer beta version reported error.

Fixed the bug that the damage number is displayed on the pause menu

Fixed the bug that the pause menu can still be closed by pressing esc after the setting menu is opened

Fixed the bug that the offline game player is killed with empty hint

Fixed the bug that the offline game does not show the player's kill hint

Fixed the bug that the campaign mode modifies the player's birth position and rotation coordinates invalid

Fixed the bug that modifying the campaign file to add friendly Ally in the campaign mode is invalid

Fixed the bug that the physical calculation is wrong because the player's birth rotation y-axis is 180 degrees in battle mode

Fixed the bug of incorrect position of players in quick battle

Fixed the bug that the enemy ai does not attack the player when there is friendly ai in the fast battle

Fixed the bug that the camera reset button in gallery mode is not effective for depth of field.

Fixed the bug that the gallery mode camera reset button is not effective for border and noise.

Fixed the bug of displaying sunk ship x2 when sinking a ship in local play

Fixed the bug that the text of ship's blood is not fully displayed.

Fixed the bug that the ping keeps showing -1ms in some cases.

Fixed the error of rotating key prompt in the construction tutorial

Fixed the bug that there is no mode text prompt when multiplayer mode is started.

Fixed the bug that the turret cannot return to the center in some birth positions of multiplayer mode

Fixed the bug that the anti-aircraft gun cannot return to the center in some birth positions in multiplayer mode.

Fixed the bug that the anti-aircraft missile control panel ignores the anti-aircraft settings.

Fixed the bug that id393 parts surface is missing.

Fixed the bug that there is no generator sound when the turret rotates counterclockwise

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//32756978/8074b146915b1e88703ad6b13490ef2533b429c6.jpg[/img]

(Credit: Julius_Tetsuo)

The Next

For the reasons mentioned above, I have made some adjustments to the development order. 095 version is for multiplayer, in the next version the aircraft and missile system will be remade and added to the game, a large number of aircraft will be expected to join the game, and then it will be the same large update as this version, thank you for reading!