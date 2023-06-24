 Skip to content

Medical Record Sheet update for 24 June 2023

Update instructions on June 24th

Share · View all patches · Build 11551382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Reduce the transparency of the bacterial position indicator pointer

  2. The character enters the room invincible for 3 seconds

  3. Increase the player's perspective range

  4. Optimize some character sound effects

  5. Adjust individual character values

  6. Adjust the placement of objects in some rooms

