-
Reduce the transparency of the bacterial position indicator pointer
-
The character enters the room invincible for 3 seconds
-
Increase the player's perspective range
-
Optimize some character sound effects
-
Adjust individual character values
-
Adjust the placement of objects in some rooms
Medical Record Sheet update for 24 June 2023
Update instructions on June 24th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
