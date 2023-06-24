👻🔓 Ghosts Unleashed! 💥👻

In this update, we're bringing the afterlife to life! We want all you dearly departed players to have a hauntingly good time, and for our streaming specters to spook their viewers in style. So get ready to rattle some chains and float through these new features:

Bye-bye boring gray screens! We've banished the monotony by adding a touch of color. Now, after a few seconds of being deceased, the screen fades back to a slightly desaturated version of the normal mode. It's like seeing the world through ghostly sunglasses!

Spectating just got an otherworldly upgrade! We've fine-tuned the controls, so now you'll feel like a true ghostly puppet master. No more getting tangled in the scenery. Prepare to glide gracefully and scare your friends silly with some fancy movements. You'll be the TikTok sensation of the afterlife!

But wait, there's more! As a spirited spectator, we've bestowed upon you some spooktacular abilities to liven up the afterlife experience:

Give 'em a ghostly slap! It won't do much damage, but it's the perfect way to playfully haunt the living..

Offer a small spectral heal. Who says ghosts can't be helpful? Keep those living players on their toes and give 'em a chance to say, "Thanks, ghost friend!"

Summon a random ghostly light. Illuminate the darkest corners of the cabin and give the atmosphere an eerie ambiance.

Terrifying "Boing!" sound effect, startle the living with this spectral surprise!

We hope these spectral additions will make your time in our cabin even more chillingly enjoyable. And remember, if you encounter any unearthly issues or have ghoulish suggestions, be sure to let us know! Happy haunting, and don't forget to share your spooky adventures!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40144479/8cd33343f0f56e4f5c5e96aa52920a6c814d5c40.gif[/img]