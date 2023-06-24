 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starwulf - Seeker of Secret Space update for 24 June 2023

Version 1.2.1 with minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11551368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix: planet collision occurs when ship is near but not touching the planet
  • Fix: Secret items and clues are collected from hyperspace - analyse phase removed
  • Better text color to Equipment screen info window
  • Green frame is displayed on the galaxies already visited
  • Hyperspace made easier - less objects to avoid
  • Added button for opening the Starwulf video.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2335111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link