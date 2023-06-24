- Fix: planet collision occurs when ship is near but not touching the planet
- Fix: Secret items and clues are collected from hyperspace - analyse phase removed
- Better text color to Equipment screen info window
- Green frame is displayed on the galaxies already visited
- Hyperspace made easier - less objects to avoid
- Added button for opening the Starwulf video.
Starwulf - Seeker of Secret Space update for 24 June 2023
Version 1.2.1 with minor fixes
