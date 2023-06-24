 Skip to content

Path of Survivors Playtest update for 24 June 2023

v0.5.8 - Addressing General Feedback

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.8 - Addressing General Feedback

Added:

  • Rewards now show the range of the stat

Changes:

  • Increased boss life by 100% of normal enemies
  • Reduced the size of damage pop up text by nearly half
  • Added wording to show when a Stat Power Up has reached max level
  • Increased scaling of experience needed to level up classes and runs level.
  • The game now automatically pauses when opening rewards in DIY mode
  • Change UI elements to accommodate frequent feedback of too much text
  • Reduced the max zoom out of the trees

