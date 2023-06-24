v0.5.8 - Addressing General Feedback
Added:
- Rewards now show the range of the stat
Changes:
- Increased boss life by 100% of normal enemies
- Reduced the size of damage pop up text by nearly half
- Added wording to show when a Stat Power Up has reached max level
- Increased scaling of experience needed to level up classes and runs level.
- The game now automatically pauses when opening rewards in DIY mode
- Change UI elements to accommodate frequent feedback of too much text
- Reduced the max zoom out of the trees
