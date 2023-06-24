 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 24 June 2023

Update, Version 20230624

Share · View all patches · Build 11551349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content################
[Quest]Dr. Kyofu's random pet capture quest may now request worms, cactuses, or crocodiles
[This is a Bar]Zhao Sandao can now butch crocodiles and give you some meat.
[Mod]Fixed an error in the Ukrainian localization template. (The display name of the Ukrainian language in the menu is now "українська")
[Mod]Added a document about how to make a localization mod from the localization template mod. https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/How_to_make_a_Localization_Mod
[Mod]Added a mods page on the game's wiki.
简体中文
############Content################
【任务】恐怖博士的捉宠任务现在可能出现捕捉蠕虫、仙人掌、鳄鱼的请求。
【这是间酒吧】赵三刀现在可以屠宰鳄鱼并给你一些肉。
[Mod]修正了乌克兰语的本地化模版中的一处错误。（乌克兰语的现实名称现在是 "українська")
[Mod]加入了一篇关于如何基于本地化模版Mod制作本地化语言Mod的文档 https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/How_to_make_a_Localization_Mod
[Mod]在游戏维基上加入了关于Mod的页面。

I blame Prigozhin's drama for dramatically distracting me the entire day. :D
都怪普里格任的叛乱导致我全天都在分心。:D
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/209409f5

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link