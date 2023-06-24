 Skip to content

Twell update for 24 June 2023

New update v1.3.0

24 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now immediately get your first shield in the intro dungeon. Making the player strong enough to do the first dungeon before going to the village.*
  • The room to get the first sword has been replaced.*
  • A puzzle in dungeon 5 has been replaced, focusing more on puzzle instead of battle.
  • The intro is now even shorter.
  • The game will automatically equip the first few Q-items.
  • The sleep animation inside an Inn is now improved.
  • There are some text changes and overall improvements.
  • These changes are only for players that start the game in this version.

