New update v1.3.0

- You can now immediately get your first shield in the intro dungeon. Making the player strong enough to do the first dungeon before going to the village.*
- The room to get the first sword has been replaced.*
- A puzzle in dungeon 5 has been replaced, focusing more on puzzle instead of battle.
- The intro is now even shorter.
- The game will automatically equip the first few Q-items.
- The sleep animation inside an Inn is now improved.
- There are some text changes and overall improvements.
- These changes are only for players that start the game in this version.
Changed files in this update