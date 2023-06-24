New quests & more !

CHANGELOG:
PATRONS:
- New patron: VAMPIRE
ITEMS:
- New quest items
UNITS & HEROES:
- DIVINER attack projectile has been changed
SKILLS and SPELLS:
- Higher knowledge spells limited to certain factions
- Animations update for some spells
- New LIGHT magic spell SPEED
STATUSES:
- New status SPEED
GRAPHICS:
- New battle background
- New design for Archlich
GENERAL:
- units positions for some battle cards have been updated
- very low level enemy parties have been reworked.
- two new quests
MAPS:
- Tidy up available maps
BUG FIXES:
-VAMPIRE BLOOD permanent buff was removed when unit evolves
Changed files in this update