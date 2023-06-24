 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eldertrail update for 24 June 2023

New quests & more !

Share · View all patches · Build 11551322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG:

PATRONS:

  • New patron: VAMPIRE
    ITEMS:
  • New quest items
    UNITS & HEROES:
  • DIVINER attack projectile has been changed
    SKILLS and SPELLS:
  • Higher knowledge spells limited to certain factions
  • Animations update for some spells
  • New LIGHT magic spell SPEED
    STATUSES:
  • New status SPEED
    GRAPHICS:
  • New battle background
  • New design for Archlich
    GENERAL:
  • units positions for some battle cards have been updated
  • very low level enemy parties have been reworked.
  • two new quests
    MAPS:
  • Tidy up available maps
    BUG FIXES:
    -VAMPIRE BLOOD permanent buff was removed when unit evolves

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1963781 Depot 1963781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link