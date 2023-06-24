Dessert Module Content Pack Update & Legacy Save Fix - v0.8.5

New Modules

This update brings 4 new dessert-themed modules to the game to help defend against the alien invasion while satisfying your sweet tooth!

Ice Cream Cannon Module

Cycle through launching different flavour scoops with different effects

Choose between upgrading each flavour up to a max of 2 times or spread them out evenly between all flavours!

Strongest in the mid-late game

Banana Skin Deployment Module

Launches banana skins that ionise enemies

Upgrade to increase the amount of banana skins deployed, their active time, ionise duration, aoe ionisation, & more!

Although they dont deal direct damage, these banana skins are strong in the mid-late game with their ability to stun large groups!

Giant Fork Stabber Module

Quickly stabs a giant fork outwards

Upgrade to increase the damage, range, fire rate, improved targeting to attack the largest group, & more!

Strong in the early-mid game

Birthday Cake Surprise Module

Deploys a special birthday cake loaded with a random surprise

Upgrade to increase each surprise's unique effect and the overall cake fire rate!

Strong in all stages of the game

Legacy Save File Fixes

This update also fixes potential issues with the legacy save file conversion that was included in the previous Steam Cloud update. The way the legacy save file is converted has been fully redone to account for any potential errors or inconsistencies in the file. Any invalid or missing data will be overwritten with default values and the new save file will correctly replace it.

If you have any issues please reach out in the Steam Discussions.