Hot Fix Patch 0.10.3.1

Quick patch to nerf the fire walls as they felt a bit to overwhelming after getting some great feedback from bholz in the steam discussion (thanks bholz!). I'll likely adjust the fire walls again in the next patch, but for now this should make them feel a bit fairer.

Fire walls can now only spawn with one "arm". Previously higher level walls could have upwards of 2-3 arms.

Level 3 walls will now have an addition turn of warning before they spawn

Fixed a bug where the game would crash when starting a new run