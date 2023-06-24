 Skip to content

Chess Survivors update for 24 June 2023

Hot Fix Patch 0.10.3.1

Build 11551270

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch to nerf the fire walls as they felt a bit to overwhelming after getting some great feedback from bholz in the steam discussion (thanks bholz!). I'll likely adjust the fire walls again in the next patch, but for now this should make them feel a bit fairer.

  • Fire walls can now only spawn with one "arm". Previously higher level walls could have upwards of 2-3 arms.
  • Level 3 walls will now have an addition turn of warning before they spawn
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash when starting a new run

Changed files in this update

Depot 2065003
  • Loading history…
Depot 2065004
  • Loading history…
