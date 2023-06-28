Cruise Ship Manager patch - fix for the missing crew bug connected to elevators

Ahoy, shipowners!

A bit of time has passed since the last patch. With the last few patches we have fixed most of the issues as reported by our community - thank you all for your help! However, we had some outstanding bugs - some very pesky and returning even with previous fixes in place - which needed to be sorted out. Today we are providing solutions for them.

Cruise Ship Manager patch - fixes for crew member issues

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41290111/03c291c74d99405bdaf24833d91a25157340020e.jpg[/img]

The outstanding major issue resolved by this patch is the cases of missing crew members you have reported to us often. It seemed to be connected to elevators, as their removal has been fixing the issue for the players. We had spent a long time trying to reproduce this issue - it was very hard to recreate in testing envinroment. Needless to say, after much testing we managed to locate the issue and find a solution. We are introducing it to the game in today's update.

The second major issue that plagued some of you were striking workers, leaving even when you had cash to cover their wage. We have identified this as a problem with null crew members being created in the hired crew panel - and removed this bug. The third fix we introduce today is a minor security fix to crew activity happening even after the cruises end. It hasn't caused any reported issues, but we have removed it to make sure the game runs without any further flaws.

The patch introduces the following changes:

Fix to elevators making crew members missing by destroying the human NPCs at the end of the cruise

Fix to null crew members being possible to load into hired crew panel as a crew member without statistics and wage to pay

Fix to NPCs navigation/decision making sometimes still being active shortly after the cruise's end

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41290111/d6f1ea89c465ed208efb4b136342c9f0c6baab84.png[/img]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1730240/Cruise_Ship_Manager/