- Implemented StartupScreen that verifies connected VR headset and gives info in case the headset is not configured correctly
- Implemented different coloring for left and right weapons
- [Oculus] Implemented automatic game pause when bringing up the Oculus Menu
Fabled Style Beta update for 24 June 2023
Bugfixes and adjustments
