Fabled Style Beta update for 24 June 2023

Bugfixes and adjustments

Build 11551255

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented StartupScreen that verifies connected VR headset and gives info in case the headset is not configured correctly
  • Implemented different coloring for left and right weapons
  • [Oculus] Implemented automatic game pause when bringing up the Oculus Menu

