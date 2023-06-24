Tesla Update OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 11551248 · Last edited 24 June 2023 – 17:06:04 UTC by Wendy

The most shocking update yet is here!

Bringing you tesla guns, turrets, explosives, and more!

Thanks everyone for the support during the lead up for this update! Hopefully everyone managed to survive my endless barage of puns.

For those that haven't pulled the trigger yet, Volcanoids is also 30% OFF right now.

And now let's take a closer look at everything that's been shown in the trailer:

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/64bb19fa9f50af51c9982ca12e667372e7a30be7.png[/img]

Tesla Cannon

The new update brings two new guns to your arsenal.

Now, their strenght isn't in doing a lot of damage but in complimenting your other guns with their abilities.

The first one being the Tesla Cannon that shoots electric beams at multiple targets at once dealing continous damage to all of them.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/ba245f7adf4b559396663dbff698e422010808c1.png[/img]

The cannon can also be used for shooting down projectiles (like mortars).

And if you right-click, an energy shield will be deployed to protect you from incoming fire.

Upgrade needed for Tesla Cannon: Upgrade Advanced Production

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/e457659d9f4f6f29e70cbaa1f26d892fac1d239f.png][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/eeb0ffdf1e3300499ebdc2b94d138de472eb6a23.png[/img][/url]

Tesla Rifle

The second gun is a Tesla Rifle that shoots quick zaps that will stun smaller enemies like the small drones or humanoid COGs.

This is perfect in combination with something like the shotgun for finishing off the stunned enemies.

And it can also zap projectiles in the air, but it's much harder to pull off than with the cannon.

Upgrade needed for Tesla Rifle: Upgrade Basic Production

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/1279dde4c83b8bd83b36aedd529d5c4eccd5ff8c.png][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/f146cc486d8a72e045315f2bc0ae06befe681099.png[/img][/url]

Tesla Turrets

Prepare to make some space for two more turrets on your drillship.

Placable on the roof or the sides, Tesla Turrets are going to make a world of difference when it comes to defending your drillship.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/c248f899e9cdd973ab80457661d7f7a3c63689f7.png[/img]

Similarly to the tesla rifle, the Tier 1 will shoot quick zaps at enemies stunning the smaller ones for a few seconds.

And as you've probably guessed, the bigger Tier 2 will shoot beams at multiple enemies at once.

Most importantly, both of them can shoot down explosives too!

And again, while they are great for defense, don't rely on them exclusively. Combine them with some of the regular turrets for best results.

Upgrade needed for T1 Tesla Turret: Upgrade Basic Production

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/1279dde4c83b8bd83b36aedd529d5c4eccd5ff8c.png][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/f146cc486d8a72e045315f2bc0ae06befe681099.png[/img][/url]

Upgrade needed for T2 Tesla Turret: Upgrade Advanced Production

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/e457659d9f4f6f29e70cbaa1f26d892fac1d239f.png][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/eeb0ffdf1e3300499ebdc2b94d138de472eb6a23.png[/img][/url]

Tesla Turret Drones

Saw a lot of people asking if you'll be able to to put tesla weapons in the drones we added in the previous update.

Hope this part of the trailer answered it.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/20e61a5387d1ae9219bf2568c611ec0aad388bba.png[/img]

Mini Tesla Turrets

For the first time ever, you'll be able to set up some defenses inside the drillship as well!

These small tesla turrets can be placed on the ground or even in the wall sockets where you'd normally put something like a light (inside and outside).

So now, any intruders that somehow sneaked their way past the turrets outside will get a shocking welcome!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/260578680f352ad07dc6eda78e82978a0775d97d.png[/img]

Upgrade needed for interior tesla turrets: Upgrade Starter Production

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/5789fa0fb27da04ab5444e98947aae362826c6bb.png][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/3fb641e969a9b15bd5b659dd25e11c0e937aa035.png[/img][/url]

EMP Grenades and Mortars

The update also brings some upgrades in the explosives department.

Both the EMP grenade and mortar shells can disable enemies of all sizes and even modules.

Perfect for disabling tanks and hiting them in a weakspot or for disabling turrets during a raid.

Upgrade needed for EMP grenades: Simple Explosive Schematic

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/9ccb7e81a4c062f56d9c7766db5e173a0fdb5111.png][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/0984447f432d2a1e1918d877b3d1f65b1b2f495f.png[/img][/url]

Upgrade needed for EMP mortars: Upgrade Basic Production

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/1279dde4c83b8bd83b36aedd529d5c4eccd5ff8c.png][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/f146cc486d8a72e045315f2bc0ae06befe681099.png[/img][/url]

Tesla Enemies (and how to deal with them)

As you could see in the trailer, you are not the only one that will have tesla tech available to them.

Which means you'll have to be more methodical with your attacks.

So if you encounter a tank with a tesla turret...

Or a drillship with a tesla turret.

Make sure to TAKE THOSE OUT FIRST!

That's because otherwise, they will destroy your explosvies in the air just like you can destroy theirs.

"But what do I use if I can't use explosives?"

Enter the...

Anti-material Sniper Ammo

We added a new type of ammo for the scoped sniper rifle (not Enfield) exactly for this purpose.

As the name suggest, it will deal increased amount of damage against tanks and modules.

So use it to pick off those pesky tesla turrets on drillships (or tanks) and then you can go nuts with your explosives.

Upgrade needed for Anti-material Ammo: Advanced Exposives Schematic

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/fc67824cdb9e5a42ef51943a76be0818ee46a22f.png][img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/7635728f72c197e665ec566cb9df0ecabee247de.png[/img][/url]

Achievements

This update also brings 3 new achievements:

Grounded: Destroy a large drone with your pickaxe.

Destroy a large drone with your pickaxe. Funko COG: Pick up a collectible hidden somewhere on the island.

Pick up a collectible hidden somewhere on the island. Hot Tub: Kill a large drone by making it fall into a lava pool.

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//33896950/edd644697a255aaa031db2c9796a4750785800cc.png[/img]

Additional Patch Notes

Fixes

Now, let's address the dredded "turrets not shooting" bug first. We've been able to fix it and have been testing it nonstop to make sure it doesn't happen anymore. However, if it still SOMEHOW happens to some of you, let me know asap.

Ok, now we can continue with the list.

Fixed turrets being stuck and not shooting

Fixed turret shaking when tracking moving target

Fixed turrets in caves not rotating for multiplayer clients

Fixed quests taking into account inventories of sleeping players

Fixed grenade being thrown from the belly position

Fixed drillship paint on Helper drone modules

Fixed Mine coal achievemens not obtainable by multiplayer clients

Fixed Cogs killed achievements not obtainable by multiplayer clients

Fixed weapon reload animations for Revolver, Machine Pistol, Shotgun and Mortar

Fixed Cogs hidden inside soil around drillship

Fixed Helper drones cannot be repaired

Fixed Helper drone visibility issues and object poping

Fixed Pickaxe showing gatling ammo

Fixed blinking of drillship modules

Fixed excessive tank honking sounds

Fixed icon visibility and ordering in the map and travel window

Fixed minor grammar issues in descriptions

Improvements

Added particle effect when enemies fall into lava

Added particle effect when bullets hit lava

Added new achievements: Hot Tub, Funko COG, Grounded

Drillship walls no longer need to be fully repaired to place new modules

Improved performance when Wrench is equipped

Improved audio of Gatling, Mortar and Grenades

Turret low ammo notification now includes the type of ammo which is low

Changed Multitasking achievement icon to show HUBs

2D kill confirmation sounds are now played only for distant kills

Sample Mod Fixes

Fixed player getting stuck in COG lava extractor

-FAQ-

If you got any questions, drop them below and I'll continually update this section.

