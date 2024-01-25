After 5 years of hard work, radio silence in devlogs and a couple rewrites of the whole game code Ghost Croquet is finally OUT! For those of you wondering why did it take so long - the main reason is both me and Vadim being incredibly busy with other projects. Ghost Croquet has always been a side thing for us while we've been doing full-time work in the games industry. But hey, we’ve made it!

So let us guide you through what is new :)

New Game Mode

---

Introducing a new game mode: Bomb Pong! It's a tiny arena where each player has unlimited push ability, trying to juggle a bomb. The bomb will explode if positioned for too long on the opponent's side of the ring, scoring you one point. You get one more if the explosion kills the opponent :)

You can access the new mode from Local 2-Player > Bomb Pong or from Online Multiplayer menus.

Steam Trading Cards

---

Yes, we have added trading cards! As well as a set of badges, backgrounds and emoticons. :croquet_flower: :croquet_demon:

60 FPS

---The game runs much smoother now, especially on modern monitors, and overall feels more responsive. This was a huge change, forcing us to rewrite code for almost every game object.

---We have significantly improved how netcode works in edge case scenarios. So, for example, if your connection is somewhat unstable, the game now does a much better job at anticipating packet loss.

Bumping the delay in lobby settings is now also more effective, as each added tick is another chance for lost data to arrive without the game having to ask the remote player to send it again and waiting for the information to come back.

Original Soundtrack Release

---For multiple requests, Ghost Croquet's soundtrack is now available on Steam! All credit goes to Chromastranger, an incredibly talented composer and chiptune magician.

New Animations

---

We have also added a bunch of small quality of life animations, such as bird dropping an egg (left) and possess / unpossess (right). Lots of UI bits are more juicy as well now :)

New Achievement

---

The release comes with a new achievement (yeah, this one is a little greedy hehe).

Bugfixes

---

A TON of bugs was fixed with this update. Some were pretty bizarre - take a look at this shader madness (or a portal to another dimension?) from using a push (left) or AFK label doing its own business (right).

Overall, it was a long and sometimes discouraging way, but we all are happy to have made it. Huge thanks to everyone who has been waiting for the release. We would really appreciate if you could share, review and, most importantly, play and enjoy our game!

Thanks a lot, Nick & Vadim.