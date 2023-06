Hello there. Thank you so much for all your valuable feedback. I've been working to fix the game, and at least on some friend's PC, it's working right now. My resources are a bit limited as solo dev ^_^

If you still want to play CATASS, I hope it works for you. The objective of this short game is for you to have fun.

Wish you want to give it a try again! tThanksmuch.

Antiheroe.