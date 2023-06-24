Update 1.6. "The Fallen Eagle"

Share · View all patches · Build 11551086 · Last edited 24 June 2023 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends, we are also releasing a free update to 1.6. which includes:

Each politician has been given a parameter of their desired position. And if a politician does not hold this position (and does not hold a position higher in rank), he will start disliking the person who has this position. Similarly, trying to remove a politician from his favourite position (without moving to a higher rank) will result in a drastic drop in loyalty to the ruler, while assigning him to his favourite position (if he did not hold a position higher than the rank) will result in a moderate increase in the politician's loyalty to the ruler. The formula for attacking politicians against each other has been changed: now the formula for defensive potential takes into account the position held, and politicians from serious positions cannot simply be removed in a conspiracy, they are first removed from office and their influence is significantly reduced. When hovering over a politician, a pop-up now appears with information about what position the politician wishes to hold, what their exact relationship to the player is, and how old they are. When hovering over the economic section of the contribution, a popup appears with information about what the impact of the contribution is (without exact numbers). The Sandbox difficulty mode now supplies the player with more money and agents.

We also havethe new DLC out recently, be sure to check it out:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2344010/_/