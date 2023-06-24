Update 1.6. "The Fallen Eagle"

Dear friends, we are also releasing a free update to 1.6. which includes:
- Each politician has been given a parameter of their desired position. And if a politician does not hold this position (and does not hold a position higher in rank), he will start disliking the person who has this position. Similarly, trying to remove a politician from his favourite position (without moving to a higher rank) will result in a drastic drop in loyalty to the ruler, while assigning him to his favourite position (if he did not hold a position higher than the rank) will result in a moderate increase in the politician's loyalty to the ruler.
- The formula for attacking politicians against each other has been changed: now the formula for defensive potential takes into account the position held, and politicians from serious positions cannot simply be removed in a conspiracy, they are first removed from office and their influence is significantly reduced.
- When hovering over a politician, a pop-up now appears with information about what position the politician wishes to hold, what their exact relationship to the player is, and how old they are.
- When hovering over the economic section of the contribution, a popup appears with information about what the impact of the contribution is (without exact numbers).
- The Sandbox difficulty mode now supplies the player with more money and agents.
We also havethe new DLC out recently, be sure to check it out:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2344010/_/
