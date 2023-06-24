 Skip to content

SUR5 update for 24 June 2023

Cataclysm Brawl + new Wildcard

Last edited by Wendy

General
  • New Wildcard - Resuscitationhas been added to SUR5!
  • 1-2 July we will be hosting our very first CATACLYSM Brawl Event that will feature redesigned reward system for participation.
  • Epic Journey reward at level 26 has been replaced with 3 Sprockets
  • Epic Journey reward at level 28 has been replaced with Wildcard Resuscitation
  • Epic Journey reward at level 30 has been replaced with a template of Steampunk Ltn. Nadia Skin
Survivors

Forge Master

  • Story has been added to Forge Master survivor screen.
  • Assembly Line combo cost has been reduced by 1 energy.
  • Smelt maximum damage has been reduced to a maximum 4 damage.

Cpt. Tadalesh

  • Story has been added to Tadalesh survivor screen.

Kasese

  • Workforce cost has been reduced by 1 energy.

Dr Daisy

  • Deathbloom has been limited to maximum of 4 damage.

Darius the Moderator

  • Story has been added to Darius survivor screen.
Shop
  • TRX Reverse and Golden Reverse are now available in the game store.
  • Party Stickers, Ocean Stickers and Golden Stickers have been added to the game store.
  • Rebellion Starter Kit now contains 20 Vandalize Taunts
  • Bot Style can be purchased in the store.
Bug Fixes and QoL
  • Unlocked Survivors will appear on the screen confirming the successful purchase.
  • Training Bot will option that deals 1 damage will be toggled on by default.
  • Fixed a bug where news tiles were overlapping other slides in the Overview screen.
  • Fixed a bug in the Survivor screen, where cards would constantly try too zoom in.

