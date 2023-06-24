Cataclysm Brawl + new Wildcard

General
- New Wildcard - Resuscitationhas been added to SUR5!
- 1-2 July we will be hosting our very first CATACLYSM Brawl Event that will feature redesigned reward system for participation.
- Epic Journey reward at level 26 has been replaced with 3 Sprockets
- Epic Journey reward at level 28 has been replaced with Wildcard Resuscitation
- Epic Journey reward at level 30 has been replaced with a template of Steampunk Ltn. Nadia Skin
Survivors
Forge Master
- Story has been added to Forge Master survivor screen.
- Assembly Line combo cost has been reduced by 1 energy.
- Smelt maximum damage has been reduced to a maximum 4 damage.
Cpt. Tadalesh
- Story has been added to Tadalesh survivor screen.
Kasese
- Workforce cost has been reduced by 1 energy.
Dr Daisy
- Deathbloom has been limited to maximum of 4 damage.
Darius the Moderator
- Story has been added to Darius survivor screen.
Shop
- TRX Reverse and Golden Reverse are now available in the game store.
- Party Stickers, Ocean Stickers and Golden Stickers have been added to the game store.
- Rebellion Starter Kit now contains 20 Vandalize Taunts
- Bot Style can be purchased in the store.
Bug Fixes and QoL
- Unlocked Survivors will appear on the screen confirming the successful purchase.
- Training Bot will option that deals 1 damage will be toggled on by default.
- Fixed a bug where news tiles were overlapping other slides in the Overview screen.
- Fixed a bug in the Survivor screen, where cards would constantly try too zoom in.
