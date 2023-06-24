1v1 Tournament July 8th - With Prize Money!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Get ready for the next Zero-K tournament, a 1v1 tournament where dozens of commanders will fight for dozens of dollars. The format is bo1 double elimination but other details have not been fully finalised. Sign up with a comment on the thread and send any questions to Kingstad. If you are more interested in watching, then games can be spectated through the lobby or you can watch one of the commentary streams linked on Discord.

🗓️ Date: July 8th [Saturday] 2023

⌚ Time: (3 PM EDT | 9 PM CET | 1900 UTC)

⏰ Countdown to Tournament

🔗 Forum Thread

👀 A commentary stream

There was also a minor update this weekend. It is mostly fixes for the previous update, but there are also a few features and balance changes.

Balance

Redback is worse at dodging projectiles.

Increased collision shape width by 11% and length by 25%.

Reduced turn rate by 5%.

Ogre now ignores terrain and wrecks when aiming and firing. It has sufficient AoE and arc for making the attempt to often be beneficial.

Zeno now homes onto the actual position of a radar target earlier - early enough to hit it.

Features

Holding Alt while selecting units now filters out rank 3 (ie army units).

Added a sudden death mode game option, under Map. It causes the game to end shortly after a specified time via a contracting death circle.

Fixes