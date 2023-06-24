 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

放置修仙世界 update for 24 June 2023

Each layer of spiritual roots has different quality drops, and the problem of be

Share · View all patches · Build 11551016 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Each layer of spiritual roots has different drop qualities

  2. Fix issues that cannot be broken through in the later stages

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2450481 Depot 2450481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link