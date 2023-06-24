Version 1.1.1 Release Notes

Changed:
- Every 4th set of 3 draft card choices will now always be primary faction cards
- Renamed Neutral Taverns to Public Taverns
- Improved Reputation System calculations, removed faulty data
- All Neutral Reputation players have been reset to Cordial Reputation
Fixed:
- Legit match detection flagging some valid battles as non-legit
- Some players being unable to connect to the accounts server
- Taunt for spells/abilities selecting a target now functions the same as blocking, only when able
- Taunt disallowing you to block non-taunt creatures even if you were not able to block taunted creatures
- Readability of buff/debuff text on animated cards
- Draft decks preventing selling cards
