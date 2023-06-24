 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cards & Tankards update for 24 June 2023

Version 1.1.1 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11551006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed:
  • Every 4th set of 3 draft card choices will now always be primary faction cards
  • Renamed Neutral Taverns to Public Taverns
  • Improved Reputation System calculations, removed faulty data
  • All Neutral Reputation players have been reset to Cordial Reputation
Fixed:
  • Legit match detection flagging some valid battles as non-legit
  • Some players being unable to connect to the accounts server
  • Taunt for spells/abilities selecting a target now functions the same as blocking, only when able
  • Taunt disallowing you to block non-taunt creatures even if you were not able to block taunted creatures
  • Readability of buff/debuff text on animated cards
  • Draft decks preventing selling cards

Changed files in this update

Cards & Tankards Content Depot 1506851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link