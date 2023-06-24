Patch Notes v1.2.7

Grab Toggle

Instead of holding the left mouse button down (or RB with controller) to grab and carry stuff, it's now a toggle, just like in all the other games.

It comes with its own audio and visual FX to help convey the idea that carried object behaviour remains physics driven (unlike most other games) and responds to bumps and scrapes and yes can still blow up in your bug face if you're not careful.

Game Controller Look Acceleration

Game Controller revision: The last patch (v1.2.6) opted all gamepad users in to 'look acceleration' because wrongly assumed everyone would want that.

So there's now an option for it, and it's OFF by default.

Unfortunately this means there may be a few of you who when they get this update wonder why the game controller feels so different suddenly - to fix that head to Settings > Controls > Game Controller and enable Look Acceleration to get back to the feel of the last patch.

Other Fixes