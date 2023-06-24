 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 24 June 2023

Patch Notes v1.2.7

Build 11550893

Grab Toggle

Instead of holding the left mouse button down (or RB with controller) to grab and carry stuff, it's now a toggle, just like in all the other games.

It comes with its own audio and visual FX to help convey the idea that carried object behaviour remains physics driven (unlike most other games) and responds to bumps and scrapes and yes can still blow up in your bug face if you're not careful.

Game Controller Look Acceleration

Game Controller revision: The last patch (v1.2.6) opted all gamepad users in to 'look acceleration' because wrongly assumed everyone would want that.

So there's now an option for it, and it's OFF by default.

Unfortunately this means there may be a few of you who when they get this update wonder why the game controller feels so different suddenly - to fix that head to Settings > Controls > Game Controller and enable Look Acceleration to get back to the feel of the last patch.

Other Fixes
  • Fix: Game Controller menu navigation wasn't working if you were disembodied
  • Fix: Drill wasn't retracting gracefully when switching to the Grabber
  • Fix: Parasite was immune to damage in the Parasite replay mission

