 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Graduated update for 24 June 2023

2023-06-24 Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 11550879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Recent important updates:

  1. New prop:Old altar, which can be used to pickle food.
  2. Add new food types, including yogurt type, sauerkraut type, pinwheel egg type and jam type.
  3. Add clay, which can be obtained by chance in hoeing.
  4. Fix some bugs.

Changed files in this update

Graduated Content Depot 1070261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1070264 Depot 1070264
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link