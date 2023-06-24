0.5.0 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 11550824 · Last edited 24 June 2023 – 11:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Feature

Endless Mode

Once the Void Dragon is slain you can enter Endless Mode and play harder and harder units until you die.

Leaderboard

There will be leaderboards for each character

Corrupted Champions

Endless Champions

Blessings

Unique Character Blessing

Archer's Blessing - On roll each Triple give +2 Attack.

Knight's Blessing - Whenever you take damage, gain 1 Fortified.

Samurai's Blessing - Whenever you deal damage, apply 2 Poison.

Sorcerer's Blessing - On roll each Pair give +1 Strength. On roll each Triple give +1 Endurance.

Traveler's Blessing - Select an additional option in Town. May select multiple of same in Town.

Shrine

Blinded Precision - Whenever Enemy take damage, gain 1 Counter on Blinded Precision. At start of turn gain 1 Precision for each Counter on Blinded Precision. At start of turn gain 1 Blind for each Counter on Blinded Precision.

Champions's Guilt - Whenever you apply Fatigue to Enemy, also apply 1 Weakness.

Flum Block - If your total roll is equal or less than 20, gain 5 Block for each Dice you own.

Elite

Logical Thinking - Start with 1 Attack for each empty slot.

Resilient Heart - Whenever you gain a Debuff, gain 1 Counter on Resilient Heart. At end of combat remove all Counter and gain 1 Health for each Counter removed.

Shadow's Grace - Every time an enemy misses an attack, add 1 Counter to Shadow's Grace. At the start of combat, Enemy gain Blind equal to the number of Counters on Shadow's Grace.

Boss

Echoing Exertion - Gain 1 Fatigue whenever you use an Item, but the Item is triggered twice.

Changes

Renamed Grinded Feather to Grinding Monstera

Corruption

Endless Corruption

These are only selectable when Endless mode is active

Clot Blood - Enemy gain 10% Health

Hellish Precision - Each enemy gain +1 Attack.

Demonspike Surge - Each enemy gain +2 Thorn.

Dice Upgrade - Upgrade a random dice on each enemy type.

Dreadlord's Might - Each enemy gain +1 Strength.

Hellish Precision - Each enemy gain +10 Precision.

Netherstone Bastion - Each enemy gain +1 Fortified.

Unholy Stamina - Each enemy gain +1 Endurance.

Endless Void Corruption

Each time the Void Dragon is killed these Corruptions will be added.

Dice Transform - Upgrade all enemy dice twice.

Iron Blood - Enemy gain +500 Health.

Attacks

Stun - Does nothing. Remove Stun.

