 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sea of Dreams update for 24 June 2023

Sea of Dreams: Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11550781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update has been released for Sea of Dreams.

  • Minor code maintenance, no customer-facing changes.

Changed files in this update

Sea of Dreams Content Depot 1690211
  • Loading history…
Sea of Dreams Content macOS Depot 1690212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1690213 Depot 1690213
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link