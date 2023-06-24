Custom Language Mod Support is here!

Hello everyone,

This is the last feature I wanted to add before abandoning this game. (meaning that I'm not going to add any more features or content)

This new feature is custom language!

In the settings menu in-game, you can set language to "Custom". Which then uses files that you can find in the game folder: SteamLibrary>steamapps>common>Alisa>Alisa DC>Alisa_Data>StreamingAssets>CustomLanguage.

You will find a README file that will explain more on how to use it.

Feel free to create your own localization and share it with the community!

I suggest uploading your language mod to ModDB but that's all up to you!

Translating the game might be quite heavy on the sprite-text side though. You'll see.

You need some creative skills for it.

Some small bits are not translatable, but I don't think it's a big issue.

I tested many non-roman letters/alphabets and most of them are working without problems.

Only Arabic is glitched due to the fact that it should be written from left to right.

Any language with this writing style will not work.

And some small bugs are fixed along the way. : )

Let me know if you find any major bugs! But make sure you read the README before you change things, and bugs occur.

Have fun! : D