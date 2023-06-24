 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

某魔法师的养猫日记 Playtest update for 24 June 2023

Add archiving function and new message guidance interface

Share · View all patches · Build 11550712 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add archiving function:
The record will now be saved and the archive can be reset in the settings
message guidance interface:
Using a new message interface to guide users

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2477941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link