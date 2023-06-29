 Skip to content

Blood of Titans update for 29 June 2023

Update 06.29.2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39092252/74d272418e1444cbb5a1334cde08dbd75fbf14a9.jpg[/img]

  1. The required amount of resources in the “Supplies” game mode has been changed.
  • The requirements for amulets and tokens have become 2-3 times lower.
  • The requirements for gold and mana have increased slightly.
  1. A new backgrounds have been added to the quest fights screen.
  • The theme of the background corresponds to the area where the quest is located on the adventure map.
  1. A new daily task has been added: “Upload a spell to the clan’s Defender Mage”.
  • The task is available to players who are clan members.
  1. The Mistress of Fate card can now be obtained as a part of a special set called “Mistress’s Set”.
    5.The skins of the Putrefactive Wurm card have been renewed.
  2. The number of the Dark Elemental card pieces, which are given to players, has changed.
  3. Various localization errors have been corrected.

