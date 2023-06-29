Update 06.29.2023

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//39092252/74d272418e1444cbb5a1334cde08dbd75fbf14a9.jpg[/img]
- The required amount of resources in the “Supplies” game mode has been changed.
- The requirements for amulets and tokens have become 2-3 times lower.
- The requirements for gold and mana have increased slightly.
- A new backgrounds have been added to the quest fights screen.
- The theme of the background corresponds to the area where the quest is located on the adventure map.
- A new daily task has been added: “Upload a spell to the clan’s Defender Mage”.
- The task is available to players who are clan members.
- The Mistress of Fate card can now be obtained as a part of a special set called “Mistress’s Set”.
5.The skins of the Putrefactive Wurm card have been renewed.
- The number of the Dark Elemental card pieces, which are given to players, has changed.
- Various localization errors have been corrected.
