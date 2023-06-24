v1.2.8 Build Notes

Companions will now accompany you on your adventures. The number varies by the scenario. The companions will be of different classes than the player or instance owner.
- Introduced three new companion NPCs. These are allies who will accompany you on your on adventures. There is one of each class: A warrior, mage, and cleric. It will assign you with companions of a different class than your character on missions that support them. If one of your companions dies, they are dead for the duration of the scenario.
- Improved our spawner system to allow for greater variety in ranges based on companion or player counts, and scenario.
- Made adjustments to the power costs of many spells and abilities. This included: Healing Wave, Leaping Strike, Shield Smash, Leg Slice, Buckle Down, Overpower, Sanctifying Shock, Cleanse, Hold Undead, Ward, Strength, and Meteor Strike.
- General performance improvements.
- Made tweaks to spawn counts in numerous scenarios, to compensate for the new companions.
- The Strength skill (Protector/Cleric) now starts with 2 additional strength baseline.
- The healing component of Siphon Life (Witch/Mage) now starts with 5% additional lifetap.
- Added new unique companion sound effects.
- Quite a few texture optimizations.
- Increased the number of enemies required in the Trimming Their Numbers quest.
- Fixed a bug that had some Fire Staffs causing Lightning damage.
- Companion networking optimizations.
