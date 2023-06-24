v1.2.8 Build Notes

Companions will now accompany you on your adventures. The number varies by the scenario. The companions will be of different classes than the player or instance owner.

Introduced three new companion NPCs. These are allies who will accompany you on your on adventures. There is one of each class: A warrior, mage, and cleric. It will assign you with companions of a different class than your character on missions that support them. If one of your companions dies, they are dead for the duration of the scenario.

Improved our spawner system to allow for greater variety in ranges based on companion or player counts, and scenario.

Made adjustments to the power costs of many spells and abilities. This included: Healing Wave, Leaping Strike, Shield Smash, Leg Slice, Buckle Down, Overpower, Sanctifying Shock, Cleanse, Hold Undead, Ward, Strength, and Meteor Strike.

General performance improvements.

Made tweaks to spawn counts in numerous scenarios, to compensate for the new companions.

The Strength skill (Protector/Cleric) now starts with 2 additional strength baseline.

The healing component of Siphon Life (Witch/Mage) now starts with 5% additional lifetap.

Added new unique companion sound effects.

Quite a few texture optimizations.

Increased the number of enemies required in the Trimming Their Numbers quest.

Fixed a bug that had some Fire Staffs causing Lightning damage.

Companion networking optimizations.