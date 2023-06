Share · View all patches · Build 11550614 · Last edited 24 June 2023 – 10:39:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey all, hope you are doing great!

Summer is here, but we keep updating our Christmas game :)

This update offers a neat feature that alot of people like, i.e. greying out of previously selected dialog options. So you will now know which options you have already chosen previously during a dialog. Hope you like it, have fun!

Enjoy the summer and look out for any pesky bugs!

Cheers!

Dionous Team